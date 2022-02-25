Ingredients

Whole Eggs, Swiss Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes, Salt), Onion, Heavy Cream (Cream, Milk), Uncured Smoked Ham No Nitrates or Nitrites Added Except For Those Occurring Naturally in Sea Salt and Celery Juice Powder (Fresh Ham, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less Sea Salt, Celery Powder, Natural Smoke), Chives, Cornstarch, Canola Oil, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More