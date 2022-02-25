Simple Truth™ Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Omelet Bites
Product Details
Scrambling for Time? Try Our One-Bite Omelets!
Q: What makes our Simple Truth™ Omelet Bites so special?
A: Whole eggs and cream combine to create a custard that envelops a medley of delicious ingredients. Pre-baked until fluffy and golden, all you have to do to enjoy an authentic one-bite omelet is heat for less than a minute.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Eggs, Swiss Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes, Salt), Onion, Heavy Cream (Cream, Milk), Uncured Smoked Ham No Nitrates or Nitrites Added Except For Those Occurring Naturally in Sea Salt and Celery Juice Powder (Fresh Ham, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less Sea Salt, Celery Powder, Natural Smoke), Chives, Cornstarch, Canola Oil, Sunflower Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
