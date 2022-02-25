Simple Truth™ Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Omelet Bites Perspective: front
Simple Truth™ Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Omelet Bites

4.64 ozUPC: 0001111080788
Product Details

Scrambling for Time? Try Our One-Bite Omelets!

Q: What makes our Simple Truth™ Omelet Bites so special?

A: Whole eggs and cream combine to create a custard that envelops a medley of delicious ingredients. Pre-baked until fluffy and golden, all you have to do to enjoy an authentic one-bite omelet is heat for less than a minute.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (66 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol115mg38.33%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A225mcg25%
Vitamin C1.8mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Eggs, Swiss Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes, Salt), Onion, Heavy Cream (Cream, Milk), Uncured Smoked Ham No Nitrates or Nitrites Added Except For Those Occurring Naturally in Sea Salt and Celery Juice Powder (Fresh Ham, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less Sea Salt, Celery Powder, Natural Smoke), Chives, Cornstarch, Canola Oil, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible