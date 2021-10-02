Simply Asia Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth Perspective: front
Simply Asia Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth Perspective: back
Simply Asia Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth Perspective: left
Simply Asia Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth Perspective: right
Simply Asia Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth Perspective: top
Simply Asia Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth

26 ozUPC: 0085428500013
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Treat your family to authentic ramen flavor with this garlicky, gingery chicken broth. This delicious broth provides a versatile and flavorful starter for many of your everyday recipes. Great for sautéing vegetables or as a base for soups and stews!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (244 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg19.17%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor (Including Chicken), Ginger Juice, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Spices (Including Ginger) & Onion

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More