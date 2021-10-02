Simply Asia Japanese Inspired Ramen Soy Ginger Chicken Broth
Treat your family to authentic ramen flavor with this garlicky, gingery chicken broth. This delicious broth provides a versatile and flavorful starter for many of your everyday recipes. Great for sautéing vegetables or as a base for soups and stews!
Chicken Broth, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor (Including Chicken), Ginger Juice, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Spices (Including Ginger) & Onion
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.
