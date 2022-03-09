Simply™ Cheetos® Crunchy White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box
Product Details
CHEETOS snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can’t eat a CHEETOS snack without licking the signature "cheetle" off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.
- Crunchy
- Gluten Free
- Made With Real Cheese
- No Artificial Colors
- No Artificial Flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Torula Yeast, Lactic Acid, and Citric Acid. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More