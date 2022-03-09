Simply™ Cheetos® Crunchy White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simply™ Cheetos® Crunchy White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Simply™ Cheetos® Crunchy White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Simply™ Cheetos® Crunchy White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Simply™ Cheetos® Crunchy White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Simply™ Cheetos® Crunchy White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks Multipack Box

8 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0002840067923
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

CHEETOS snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone! You just can’t eat a CHEETOS snack without licking the signature "cheetle" off your fingertips. And wherever the CHEETOS brand and CHESTER CHEETAH go, cheesy smiles are sure to follow.

  • Crunchy
  • Gluten Free
  • Made With Real Cheese
  • No Artificial Colors
  • No Artificial Flavors

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 package
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium60mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Torula Yeast, Lactic Acid, and Citric Acid. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More