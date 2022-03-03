Hover to Zoom
Simply Delish Vanilla Pudding
1.7 ozUPC: 0075121795003
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size12 gram
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Starch, erythritol, plant-based soluble fiber,_x000D_ emulsifiers, stevia extract, natural flavor_x000D_ (vanilla), salt, natural color (beta carotene)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
