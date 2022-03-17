Our Organic Apple Cinnamon Pecan is made with real organic dried apples, pecans and a dash of cinnamon for a warm, satisfying treat. Combined with organic quinoa, amaranth and flax, our superfood apple cinnamon oatmeal cups pack 8g of protein and 6g of fiber. Mix with hot water or microwave for a warm breakfast or blend with your favorite nut milk and refrigerate for tasty overnight oats. Top with our award-winning Original Ancient Grain Granola for the perfect combination of oats and crunch.

Certified Gluten Free Non GMO Certified

Vegan and vegetarian diet friendly.

Organic Ingredients Contained