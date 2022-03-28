Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Simply Fruit Punch Juice Drink
52 fl ozUPC: 0002500005179
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
- All natural
- Not from concentrate
- 100 calories per 8 fluid ounce serving
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Contains Pure Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Pineapple, Cherry and Cranberry Juices, Lemon Juice (For Tartness), Cherry Puree, Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More