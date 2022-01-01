Simply Gum Natural Peppermint Flavor Chewing Gum
Product Details
Refreshing and subtly sweet, our Natural Peppermint Chewing Gum is simply delicious. We’ve been told that it's an on-the-go essential, perfect to grab before a meeting, after lunch, or when you need a little kick.
Simply Gum Natural Peppermint Chewing Gum contains 15 pieces of non-GMO project verified mint-flavored gum per box. Each piece is made with organic raw cane sugar, natural chicle base, natural flavor, organic vegetable glycerin and organic rice flour. A one-piece serving contains 1 gram of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 3 calories.
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Natural Chicle Base (Chicle, Candelilla Wax, Citric Acid), Natural Flavor, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Rice Flour
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More