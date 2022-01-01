Simply Gum Natural Peppermint Flavor Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simply Gum Natural Peppermint Flavor Chewing Gum Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Simply Gum Natural Peppermint Flavor Chewing Gum

15 ctUPC: 0085246600601
Purchase Options

Product Details

Refreshing and subtly sweet, our Natural Peppermint Chewing Gum is simply delicious. We’ve been told that it's an on-the-go essential, perfect to grab before a meeting, after lunch, or when you need a little kick.

Simply Gum Natural Peppermint Chewing Gum contains 15 pieces of non-GMO project verified mint-flavored gum per box. Each piece is made with organic raw cane sugar, natural chicle base, natural flavor, organic vegetable glycerin and organic rice flour. A one-piece serving contains 1 gram of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 3 calories.

  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece
Amount per serving
Calories3
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Natural Chicle Base (Chicle, Candelilla Wax, Citric Acid), Natural Flavor, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Rice Flour

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More