Refreshing and subtly sweet, our Natural Peppermint Chewing Gum is simply delicious. We’ve been told that it's an on-the-go essential, perfect to grab before a meeting, after lunch, or when you need a little kick.

Simply Gum Natural Peppermint Chewing Gum contains 15 pieces of non-GMO project verified mint-flavored gum per box. Each piece is made with organic raw cane sugar, natural chicle base, natural flavor, organic vegetable glycerin and organic rice flour. A one-piece serving contains 1 gram of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 3 calories.