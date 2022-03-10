Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic All-Seasons Salt
4.73 ozUPC: 0008983618511
Product Details
Salt is a flavor enhancer, but it needn't go solo. This blend of sea salt and other lively spices adds just the right touch to savory dishes while cooking, or at the table.
A little paprika adds color, mustard and garlic add a bit of kick, and hickory smoke adds depth.
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium260mg10.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Organic Paprika, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Garlic, Organic Onion, Organic Celery Seed, Organic Oregano, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
