Simply Organic Almond Extract
4 fl ozUPC: 0008983618527
Product Details
Simply Organic Almond Extract is made with organic almonds (Prunus dulcis) grown right here in the United States. There’s nothing fake in our almond extract. No artificial colors, no imitation flavors, no GMOs and no added sugars. You get the true, sweet almond flavor and the heavenly aroma that comes from pure almond essence.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Organic Alcohol , Glycerin , Natural Bitter Almond Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
