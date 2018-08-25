Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Simply Organic Ancho Chili Powder
2.85 ozUPC: 0008983619559
Purchase Options
Product Details
Simply Organic® Ancho Chili Powder comes from dried and ground poblano chili peppers. Ancho chili powder has a deep, rich, smoky flavor with mild to medium heat often used in authentic Mexican cooking.
- Pure Simple Joy
- USDA Organic
- Certified Organic by QAI
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Organic Ancho Chili Pepper
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More