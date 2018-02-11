Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tsp (2.3 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 5.773

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.075g 0.1% Saturated Fat 0.032g 0.16% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.023g Monounsaturated Fat 0.017g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0.46mg 0.02%

Total Carbohydrate 1.471g 0.53% Dietary Fiber 0.582g 2.08% Sugar 0.015g

Protein 0.239g

Calcium 10.19mg 0%

Iron 0.22mg 2%

Vitamin A 12.6mcg 2%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%