Ingredients

Organic Chili Powder, Organic Cumin, Organic Oregano, Organic Coriander, Organic Garlic, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Allspice, Organic Cloves

Allergen Info

May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More