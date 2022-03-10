Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Chili Powder
2.89 ozUPC: 0008983618760
Product Details
Use the kick of chili pepper to create lively Mexican or Tex-Mex fare or experiment with each variety to keep everyone on their toes.
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Chili Powder, Organic Cumin, Organic Oregano, Organic Coriander, Organic Garlic, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Allspice, Organic Cloves
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
