We're here to fill your life with honest-to-goodness good food. The kind of food that you remember, deep down. Fresh, Wholesome, Brimming with flavor and life. It can only be found in organically grown foods. The fragrant, pungent leaf of the coriander plant, cilantro is popular in Mexican, Thai and Vietnamese cooking. Try its distinct, parsley-sage flavor in salsas, sauces and soups, especially in tandem with chilies.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (0.6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.03g0.04%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.002g
Monounsaturated Fat0.013g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1.3mg0.06%
Total Carbohydrate0.31g0.11%
Dietary Fiber0.06g0.21%
Sugar0.044g
Protein0.132g
Calcium7.476mg0%
Iron0.26mg2%
Vitamin A35mcg4%
Vitamin C3.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Cilantro

May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

