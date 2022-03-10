Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Coriander
2.99 ozUPC: 0008983618602
Product Details
Warm and citrus at the same time, coriander seed is enjoyed in curries, chili, cookies, and cakes. A sister to cilantro--both come from the same plant--coriander seed has a lovely, fragrant aroma once ripened.
- Coriander Seed
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (1.8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5.364
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.32g0.41%
Saturated Fat0.018g0.09%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.032g
Monounsaturated Fat0.244g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.63mg0.03%
Total Carbohydrate0.99g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0.754g2.69%
Sugar0g
Protein0.223g
Calcium12.76mg0%
Iron0.29mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0.38mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Coriander
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More