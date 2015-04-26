Aromatic dill weed is more delicately flavored than the seed from the same plant. It enhances rather than dominates and is delicious in salads, sauces, light gravies, and with fish and grains.

Dill is best when added at the end of cooking or in recipes that require little or no cooking because the longer you cook it, the weaker its flavor. For that reason, dill weed is successfully used in quick-cooking sauces, salads, and dressings.