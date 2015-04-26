Simply Organic Dill Weed Perspective: front
Simply Organic Dill Weed

.81 ozUPC: 0008983618604
Product Details

Aromatic dill weed is more delicately flavored than the seed from the same plant. It enhances rather than dominates and is delicious in salads, sauces, light gravies, and with fish and grains.

Dill is best when added at the end of cooking or in recipes that require little or no cooking because the longer you cook it, the weaker its flavor. For that reason, dill weed is successfully used in quick-cooking sauces, salads, and dressings.

  • Dill Weed Cut & Sifted
  • USDA Organic

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories2.5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.04g0.05%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2.1mg0.09%
Total Carbohydrate0.56g0.2%
Dietary Fiber0.14g0.5%
Protein0.2g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron0.49mg2%
Vitamin A59mcg6%
Vitamin C0.5mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Dill Weed

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
