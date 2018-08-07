Ingredients

Water , Organic Tomatoes , Organic Tomato Paste , Sea Salt , Organic Ancho Chili Pepper , Organic Garlic , Organic Canola Oil , Organic Cocoa Powder , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Smoked Paprika , Organic Chipotle Pepper , Organic Cumin , Organic Cayenne Pepper , Organic Black Pepper .

Allergen Info

May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

