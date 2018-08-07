Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Enchilada Simmer Sauce
8 ozUPC: 0008983619633
Product Details
Authentic notes of ancho chili & cocoa.
- Pure • Simple • Joy®
- 5 Steps / 15 Minutes Prep Time / Makes 8 Enchiladas
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Organic Tomatoes , Organic Tomato Paste , Sea Salt , Organic Ancho Chili Pepper , Organic Garlic , Organic Canola Oil , Organic Cocoa Powder , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Smoked Paprika , Organic Chipotle Pepper , Organic Cumin , Organic Cayenne Pepper , Organic Black Pepper .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
