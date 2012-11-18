Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Fajita Seasoning Mix
1 ozUPC: 0008983618535
Product Details
In Tex-Mex cuisine, fajita is a generic term referring to grilled meat on a flour or corn tortilla. But there's nothing generic about a fajita made with Simply Organic Fajita Mix.
- 3 Steps
- 15 Minutes Prep Time
- 4 Servings
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Garlic, Organic Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Cumin, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Oregano, Organic Coriander
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.