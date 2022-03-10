Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic French Onion Dip Mix
1.1 ozUPC: 0008983618841
Product Details
A flavorful fusion of organic ingredients for creating party-worthy dip in just minutes. Experience the full, fresh flavor of wholesome, certified organic ingredients in this delicious dip.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5tsp (1.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.21%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Onion, Organic Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible