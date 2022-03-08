Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Garlic And Herb Vegetable Seasoning Mix
.71 ozUPC: 0008983615732
Product Details
- Crazy awesome veggies
- Great for asparagus, potatoes, and green beans
- 4 servings
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Garlic , Organic Paprika , Sea Salt , Organic Onion , Organic Parsley , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Rice Concentrate , Organic Basil , Organic Oregano , Organic Thyme , Organic Marjoram .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible