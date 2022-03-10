Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Garlic 'N Herb
3.1 ozUPC: 0008983618605
Product Details
If you enjoy garlic, your taste buds are in for a real treat. This Garlic 'N Herb blend serves as a tasty salt-free replacement for salt or garlic salt.
Use while cooking or at the table. Garlic and pepper are well-matched in this zesty all-purpose blend. A twist of lemon adds an unexpected--but welcome--touch.
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Sesame Seed, Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Lemon Peel, Organic Onion, Organic Parsley, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible