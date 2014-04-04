Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Garlic Pepper
3.73 ozUPC: 0008983618515
Product Details
Garlic and pepper are well matched in this zesty all-purpose blend. A twist of lemon adds an unexpected--but welcome--touch. Use this blend to perk up everything from pasta to poultry. Use while cooking, or at the table.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Parsley
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More