Simply Organic Garlic Salt
4.7 ozUPC: 0008983618517
Pure, potent, true garlic flavor and aroma, with sea salt and a touch of parsley. Get some, and make all your dishes pop.
- USDA Organic
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.4g (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium440mg19.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Parsley.
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More