Simply Organic Ground Mustard Seed
3.07 ozUPC: 0008983618607
Mustard seed, one of the oldest of spices, adds warmth and heat to your dishes. Its spicy, peppery flavor goes well with other pungent spices like garlic and chilies.
- USDA Organic
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.73g0.94%
Saturated Fat0.04g0.2%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.202g
Monounsaturated Fat0.45g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.26mg0.01%
Total Carbohydrate0.56g0.2%
Dietary Fiber0.24g0.86%
Sugar0.136g
Protein0.522g
Calcium5.32mg0%
Iron0.18mg2%
Vitamin A0.62mcg0%
Vitamin C0.142mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Organic Mustard Seed
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
