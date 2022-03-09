Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Guacamole Dip Mix Package
0.8 ozUPC: 0008983618842
Product Details
A lively combo of organic ingredients to mix with avocado for quick, creamy guacamole. Experience the full, fresh flavor of wholesome, certified organic ingredients in this delicious dip.
- 3 Steps
- 5 Minutes Prep Time
- 16 Servings
- Certified Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5tsp (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Onion, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Cilantro, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
