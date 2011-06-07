Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Italian Salad Dressing Mix
0.7 ozUPC: 0008983618831
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoy the wonderful flavors of Italy -- basil, thyme, and oregano -- on your salad every night -- turn the simplest salad into an Italian sensation.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75tsp (2.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium16mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Garlic, Sea Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Black Pepper, Xanthan Gum, Organic Lemon Peel, Organic Basil, Organic Oregano, Organic Thyme
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More