Simply Organic® Lemon Pepper
3.17 ozUPC: 0008983618519
Product Details
This combo of culinary favorites complements fresh and cooked dishes at the stove and at the table. Zesty lemon and lively pepper perk up every savory dish. Here they are--along with onion and garlic--in one convenient blend. USDA Organic.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Lemon Peel, Organic Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Garlic, Organic Onion, Organic Thyme, Organic Rice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
