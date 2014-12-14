Simply Organic Mild Chili Seasoning Perspective: front
Simply Organic Mild Chili Seasoning

1 ozUPC: 0008983618958
Product Details

Mild Chili Seasoning Mix keeps the flavor, but kicks the heat! Seasoned with favorites like cumin, paprika, cloves and allspice, the warm hearty taste melds with your favorite chili meat and vegetables.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Potato Starch, Organic Paprika, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Garlic, Organic Cumin, Organic Chili Powder, Organic Coriander, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Oregano, Organic Allspice, Organic Cloves

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible