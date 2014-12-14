Simply Organic Mild Chili Seasoning
Product Details
Mild Chili Seasoning Mix keeps the flavor, but kicks the heat! Seasoned with favorites like cumin, paprika, cloves and allspice, the warm hearty taste melds with your favorite chili meat and vegetables.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Potato Starch, Organic Paprika, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Garlic, Organic Cumin, Organic Chili Powder, Organic Coriander, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Oregano, Organic Allspice, Organic Cloves
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
