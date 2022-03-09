Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Mild Taco Seasoning Mix
1 ozUPC: 0008983615758
Product Details
- 3 Steps / 5 Minutes Prep Time / 4 Servings
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Chili Pepper , Organic Paprika , Organic Onion , Sea Salt , Organic Garlic , Organic Lemon Peel , Organic Cumin , Organic Potato Starch , Organic Coriander , Organic Tomato Powder ( Organic Tomato Concentrate , Organic Guar Gum ) , Organic Cilantro , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Rice Concentrate , Organic Cayenne .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.