Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Nutritional Yeast
1.32 ozUPC: 0008983619560
Purchase Options
Product Details
Simply Organic® Nutritional Yeast is deactivated yeast that has a robust flavor; commonly used as a cheese substitute.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Yeast Flakes ( Organic Yeast Autolysate , Organic Rice Flour , Sea Salt ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More