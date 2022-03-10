The distinctly strong taste of onion is indispensable in the kitchen. Its warm, sweet and salty flavor shines in most savory dishes.

Like granules, onion powder provides flavor and aroma, but not texture. It's especially good for sauces and gravies, canned foods, meats, spice blends, soups, and spreads. Add directly to most foods or rehydrate by mixing with enough cool water to make a smooth paste. In place of one fresh onion, use 1-1/3 Tablespoon onion powder.