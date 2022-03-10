Simply Organic Onion Powder
Product Details
The distinctly strong taste of onion is indispensable in the kitchen. Its warm, sweet and salty flavor shines in most savory dishes.
Like granules, onion powder provides flavor and aroma, but not texture. It's especially good for sauces and gravies, canned foods, meats, spice blends, soups, and spreads. Add directly to most foods or rehydrate by mixing with enough cool water to make a smooth paste. In place of one fresh onion, use 1-1/3 Tablespoon onion powder.
- Onion White Powder
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Onion
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
