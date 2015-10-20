Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Ranch Dip Mix
1.5 ozUPC: 0008983618840
Product Details
- Only 3 Steps
- 5 Minutes Prep Time
- 16 Servings
- Certified Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75tsp (2.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium21mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Garlic, Organic Onion, Organic Carrot, Organic Celery Seed, Xanthan Gum, Organic Parsley, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Natural Butter Flavor (Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Natural Butter Flavor, Natural Flavor), Lactic Acid (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More