Simply Organic Roasted Turkey Flavored Gravy Mix
0.85 ozUPC: 0008983618545
Product Details
- 3 Steps, 10 Minutes Prep Time, 4 Servings
- USDA Organic
- Certified Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cornstarch, Organic Corn Syrup Solids, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Onion, Organic Turkey Flavor (Organic Turkey Flavor, Organic Gum Arabic, Sea Salt), Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Garlic, Organic Cocoa Powder (Processed With Alkali), Organic Yeast Extract, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Sage, Organic Celery Seed, Organic Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.