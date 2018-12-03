Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Savory Herb Turkey Rub
2.43 ozUPC: 0008983615705
Product Details
Use for adding succulent flavor to turkey and other types of poultry.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Garlic, Organic Onion, Sea Salt, Organic Sage Leaf, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Thyme, Organic Rosemary, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Coriander, Organic Oregano, Organic Fennel Seed, Organic Bay Leaf
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible