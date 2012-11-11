Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Southwest Taco Seasoning
1.13 ozUPC: 0008983618533
Product Details
- 3 Steps
- 10 Minutes Prep Time
- 4 Servings
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium87mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Paprika, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Onion, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Coriander, Organic Cumin, Organic Rice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Cayenne
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.