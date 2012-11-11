Ingredients

Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Paprika, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Onion, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Coriander, Organic Cumin, Organic Rice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Cayenne

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

