Simply Organic Spice Right Cinnamon Sugar Trio
3.1 ozUPC: 0008983615740
Product Details
Spicy, sweet organic cinnamons - Ceylon, Korintje & Vietnamese paired with organic cane sugar.
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
22.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Cinnamon .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.