Simply Organic Spice Right Peppercorn Ranch Perspective: front
Simply Organic Spice Right Peppercorn Ranch

2.5 ozUPC: 0008983615746
Product Details

Creamy, classic ranch seasoning goes organic!

  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher
  • Vegetarian

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
78.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sea Salt , Organic Onion , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Garlic , Organic Bell Pepper , Organic Rice Concentrate , Organic Celery , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Natural Flavor ( Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Natural Butter Flavor , Natural Flavor ) , Organic Sunflower Oil , Lactic Acid Powder ( Lactic Acid , Calcium Lactate , Silicon Dioxide ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Celery and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
