Ingredients

Sea Salt , Organic Onion , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Garlic , Organic Bell Pepper , Organic Rice Concentrate , Organic Celery , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Natural Flavor ( Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Natural Butter Flavor , Natural Flavor ) , Organic Sunflower Oil , Lactic Acid Powder ( Lactic Acid , Calcium Lactate , Silicon Dioxide ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Celery and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More