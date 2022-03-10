Ingredients

Organic Chili Peppers, Organic Onion, Organic Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Organic Paprika, Organic Garlic, Organic Cumin, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Cayenne, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Rice Concentrate, Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More