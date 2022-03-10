Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Spicy Taco Seasoning
1.13 ozUPC: 0008983618959
Put some Tex in your Mex. This fiery organic blend includes red chilies, paprika, cayenne, onion, and garlic and is perfect for rice, ground beef, tofu and whatever else fits in a tortilla.
Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Chili Peppers, Organic Onion, Organic Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Organic Paprika, Organic Garlic, Organic Cumin, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Cayenne, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Rice Concentrate, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
