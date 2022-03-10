Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Simply Organic Sw Taco Smr Sce
8 ozUPC: 0008983619631
Purchase Options
Product Details
Zesty notes of chipotle & cumin.
- 2 Steps / 10 Minutes Prep Time / Makes 8 Tacos
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Organic Tomatoes , Organic Onion , Sea Salt , Organic Chili Pepper , Organic Cilantro , Organic Canola Oil , Organic Cumin , Organic Garlic , Organic Lime Juice Concentrate , Organic Smoked Paprika , Organic Oregano , Organic Chipotle Pepper , Organic Cayenne Pepper .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More