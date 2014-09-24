Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Thyme
0.78 ozUPC: 0008983618613
A crucial ingredient in Mediterranean cooking, especially suited for soups and sauces. Thyme blends well with many herbs, enhancing rather than overpowering other flavors. It adds warmth and pungency to marinades, stuffings, vegetables, fish, stews and cheese dishes. Thyme is also a useful addition to meat dishes.
Kosher
Organic
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories2.8
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.07g0.09%
Saturated Fat0.03g0.15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.012g
Monounsaturated Fat0.005g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.55mg0.02%
Total Carbohydrate0.64g0.23%
Dietary Fiber0.37g1.32%
Sugar0.017g
Protein0.091g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Vitamin A38mcg4%
Vitamin C0.5mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Organic Thyme
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
