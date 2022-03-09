Hover to Zoom
Simply™ Organic Tostitos® Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
13.5 ozUPC: 0002840065979
Product Details
Tostitos tortilla chips and dips are the life of the party. Whether you’re watching the game with friends or throwing a giant backyard barbecue, Tostitos has the must-have chips and dips to pump up the fun!
- Kosher
- Non GMO
- Gluten-free
- Organic
- No Artificial Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Artificial Colors
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
14.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg4%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg0%
Iron0.3mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Blue Corn, Organic Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Oil, And Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More