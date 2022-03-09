Nutrition Facts

14.0 About servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 0.5g 3% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 3g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 80mg 4%

Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Calcium 30mg 0%

Iron 0.3mg 0%

Potassium 40mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%