Simply Organic Vanilla Extract
8 fl ozUPC: 0008983619852
Product Details
Our real vanilla extract is a must-have for baked goods. It’s also the ideal no-sugar flavor-enricher for your smoothies and protein shakes. And, when did you last have real, homemade vanilla ice cream Our vanilla extract makes even that worth the effort.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Vanilla Bean Extractives , Water , Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
