Simply Organic Vanilla Flavoring
4 fl ozUPC: 0008983619498
Purchase Options
Product Details
Oleoresin is the pure and natural concentration of all the complex aroma and flavor essences of fully cured vanilla beans.
- Non-Alcoholic Flavoring
- Made from Vanilla Oleoresin
- Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp
Amount per serving
Calories9.954
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.168mg0.01%
Total Carbohydrate0.101g0.04%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.002g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.01mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Glycerine, Organic Vanilla Bean Extractives in Water
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More