Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Vegetarian Brown Gravy
1 ozUPC: 0008983618956
Purchase Options
Product Details
A vegetarian option that lets you make just the right amount of gravy, just the way you want.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cornstarch, Sea Salt, Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Caramel Color, Organic Tamari Powder (Organic Soybeans, Organic Maltodextrin, Salt), Organic Rice Concentrate, Natural Flavor (Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavor, Canola Oil), Organic Onion, Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More