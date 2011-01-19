Simply Organic Vegetarian Chili Seasoning
Product Details
Mix it with tofu, beans, rice and what-all you've got in the fridge. This mouth-watering Chili Mix combines red chilies with garlic, cumin and a pinch of cayenne to create a fabulous Vegetarian Chili. It really can be that easy.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Garlic, Sea Salt, Organic Tomato Powder (Organic Tomato Concentrate, Organic Guar Gum), Organic Cumin, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Cayenne, Organic Coriander, Organic Oregano, Organic Cloves, Organic Allspice.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
