Ingredients

Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Garlic, Sea Salt, Organic Tomato Powder (Organic Tomato Concentrate, Organic Guar Gum), Organic Cumin, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Cayenne, Organic Coriander, Organic Oregano, Organic Cloves, Organic Allspice.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More