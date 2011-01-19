Simply Organic Vegetarian Chili Seasoning Perspective: front
Simply Organic Vegetarian Chili Seasoning

1 ozUPC: 0008983618536
Product Details

Mix it with tofu, beans, rice and what-all you've got in the fridge. This mouth-watering Chili Mix combines red chilies with garlic, cumin and a pinch of cayenne to create a fabulous Vegetarian Chili. It really can be that easy.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (4.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Garlic, Sea Salt, Organic Tomato Powder (Organic Tomato Concentrate, Organic Guar Gum), Organic Cumin, Organic Rice Concentrate, Organic Cayenne, Organic Coriander, Organic Oregano, Organic Cloves, Organic Allspice.

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

