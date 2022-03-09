Hover to Zoom
Simply Organic Whole Madagascar Vanilla Beans
.21 ozUPC: 0008983619496
- Simply Healthy Living
- Simply Great Taste
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Vanilla Beans
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More