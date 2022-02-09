Hover to Zoom
Simply™ Ruffles® Sea Salt Potato Chips Multipack Box
8 ct / 0.875UPC: 0002840067918
With crunchy ridges made to stand up to even the thickest dips, RUFFLES potato chips bring epic flavor and snack satisfaction to any get-together.
- Sea Salt Reduced Fat
- 7 Ounce
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11%
Saturated Fat0.5g4%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, and Sea Salt.
