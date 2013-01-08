Hover to Zoom
Sinupret Sinus & Imm Spray
3.38 FOUPC: 0089761800022
Purchase Options
Product Details
- For Ages 2 and Up
- Sinus 7 Immune
- Safe • Natural
- Clinically Studied
- Promotes Nasal Health
- Supports the Immune System
- Heart Safe - Stimulant Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4.2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sinupret Proprietary Blend : Primula Flower , Common Sorrel Herb , Verbena , Gentian Root , Elder Flower . Water , Maltitol , Ethyl Alcohol , Cherry Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More