Sinupret Sinus & Imm Sprt
- Sinus + Immune Support
- Safe • Natural • Clinically Studied
- Promotes Healthy Nasal Passages and Sinuses
- Promotes the Body's Natural Immune Function
- Heart Safe • Stimulant Free
Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorrel (Aerial) (Rumex Acetosa) , European Elder ( Flower ) ( Sambucus nigra ) , Cowslip ( Flower with Calyx ) ( Primula Veris ) , European Vervain ( Aerial ) ( Verbena Officinalis ) , Gentian ( Root ) ( Gentiana Lutea ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Potato Starch , Glycerol , Magnesium Stearate ( Vegetable Grade ) , Titanium Dioxide , Calcium Carbonate , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More