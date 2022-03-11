Sion began with our innovative and fun feature scooters There was the Fuse with its sparking brakes and the Nitro which zoomed with realistic motor sounds We have created and designed a whole range of these exciting scooters with added extras because we believe that even scooting deserves a little extra kick Featuring a battery operated handlebar mounted blaster the zinc attax kick scooter provides tons of fun Your young rider will love using the removable blaster to shoot foam Darts at targets while he or she rolls along With a bright design for a stylish look this scooter also features adjustable handlebars so children of different heights can ride comfortably The folding design makes transport and storage a breeze Features . Removable dart blasting unit is battery operated. Eight included foam darts for lots of shooting action without having to stop and reload. Folding design makes storage simple. Adjustable handlebars for riders of different sizes. Gun that shoots foam darts. Awesome big wheels. Soft foam grip