Sir Kensington's Keto & Paleo Avocado Oil Ranch Dairy-Free Sauce Dressing Dip Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sir Kensington's Keto & Paleo Avocado Oil Ranch Dairy-Free Sauce Dressing Dip Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sir Kensington's Keto & Paleo Avocado Oil Ranch Dairy-Free Sauce Dressing Dip Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Sir Kensington's Keto & Paleo Avocado Oil Ranch Dairy-Free Sauce Dressing Dip

9 ozUPC: 1004800101310
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Sir Kensington's Avocado Oil Ranch is a clean take on a classic taste. Made with the highest quality, Non- GMO ingredients, like 100% avocado oil and free-range eggs, this is ranch done right.
  • COLD WEATHER WARNING: Ranch is at risk of separation if exposed to freezing temperatures. While safe to eat, it cannot be returned to its intended state. Please bear this in mind before ordering.
  • It's ranch so creamy and delicious, you'd never guess it's dairy free.
  • Sir Kensington's Avocado Oil Ranch with lime is Whole30 friendly, Paleo Diet Certified, and Keto Diet Certified.
  • All Sir Kensington's condiments and dressings are proudly Non- GMO Project Verified, Gluten free, and Paleo Diet Friendly.
  • We are just as proud of what we put in as what we leave out. We use no artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives in our Avocado Oil Ranch.