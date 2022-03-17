Hover to Zoom
Sir Kensington's Keto & Paleo Avocado Oil Ranch Dairy-Free Sauce Dressing Dip
9 ozUPC: 1004800101310
- Sir Kensington's Avocado Oil Ranch is a clean take on a classic taste. Made with the highest quality, Non- GMO ingredients, like 100% avocado oil and free-range eggs, this is ranch done right.
- COLD WEATHER WARNING: Ranch is at risk of separation if exposed to freezing temperatures. While safe to eat, it cannot be returned to its intended state. Please bear this in mind before ordering.
- It's ranch so creamy and delicious, you'd never guess it's dairy free.
- Sir Kensington's Avocado Oil Ranch with lime is Whole30 friendly, Paleo Diet Certified, and Keto Diet Certified.
- All Sir Kensington's condiments and dressings are proudly Non- GMO Project Verified, Gluten free, and Paleo Diet Friendly.
- We are just as proud of what we put in as what we leave out. We use no artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives in our Avocado Oil Ranch.